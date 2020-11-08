Mumbai Crime: Bhiwani man stabs wife to death over obscene video with boyfriend

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man stabbed his wife to death in Bhiwandi after the woman's obscene video with her boyfriend went viral on social media. After killing his wife, the accused identified as Rafique Mohammad Yunus surrendered before the police.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple were living at Ansar Nagar area in Bhiwandi with three kids. Police officials said that due to lockdown Rafique, who used to work into power loom lost his job. Since he was unemployed, his wife Nasreen left the house with her three kids and was living at her sister's house in Nagaon area of Bhiwandi.

After watching his wife's obscene video with her boyfriend identified as Saddam, Rafique went to visit her, where he reportedly stabbed her. He later approached the Shanti Nagar police station with the knife and surrendered.

Mamta D'Souza, senior police inspector of Shanti Nagar police said, "The probe revealed that the accused was concerned and ashamed after his wife's affair with another man went viral on social media."

