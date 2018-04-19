Mumbai Crime: Bhojpuri actor, servant threaten 76-year-old and loot Rs 13 lakh

According to the police, the victim Shashi Changoiwala stays with her family. She was alone when the incident took place on April 14. The police have arrested the Prakash Kamat, her domestic help and Omkar alias Roshan Pande who is a Bhojpuri artist.

The actor and servant arrested by Goregaon police

A Bhojpuri film artist and a domestic servant were arrested by Goregaon police for tying up and looting a 76-year-old senior citizen at knife point. The duo also threatened before making away with cash and jewellery worth Rs 13.75 lakh.

According to the police, the victim Shashi Changoiwala stays with her family. However, she was alone when the incident took place on April 14. The police have arrested the Prakash Kamat, her domestic help and Omkar alias Roshan Pande who is a Bhojpuri artist.

Kamat who is from Bihar was working with Changoiwala for the past six months and he knew Pande as they are from the same native place. The duo planned the crime in advance as Kamat was in the need of money while Pande, who has acted in Bhojpuri films, wanted money for producing his own film.

Police officials said that Kamat went out of the house claiming he had some work. Pande, meanwhile was hiding inside the terrace flat. The two then wore masks and came inside the house through the terrace, threatened the senior citizen with a knife, took the keys of the cupboard and took away cash and jewellery. After the crime they split the loot and hid some of it at a house in Khar.

The servant then came back to the house after the crime and called up police and other family members. The victim told the police that the accused were talking in hush up tones during crime this led police to question the servant. Kamat broke down during questioning.

The police first arrested the servant who then led them to the jewellery worth Rs 10.50 lakh and then based on technical intelligence, the police arrested Pande from Jogeshwari.

