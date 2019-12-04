Mumbai Crime: Biker fires at Andheri petrol pump employee, flees spot

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A motorcycle-borne man fired at one of the employees of a petrol pump in Chakala, Andheri (East) around 4.30am on Wednesday. Police said the petrol pump staff managed to escape unhurt, while the accused fled the spot.

The Andheri police have booked two unidentified men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

"The bike-borne men wanted to inch closer to the petrol vending machine to fill up the tank. When the employee intervened and asked them to wait, the rider got frustrated, took out a pistol and fired at the employee. But, the employee managed to escape unhurt," a police officer from Andheri police station said.

Zonal deputy commissioner of police Ankit Goyal, divisional assistant commissioner of police Abhay Shashtri and senior inspector of MIDC police station Ajay Koli arrived at the spot with their team.

"We have recovered an empty shell of bullet. The CCTV footage of the petrol pump and roads leading to it are being verified to trace the registration number of the motorcycle," the police officer said.

The crime branch Unit 10 is conducting a parallel investigation in this matter.

