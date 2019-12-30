Mumbai Crime: Bikers race off with Vasai petrol pump owners' pet pug

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A family from Vasai has been left heartbroken after the dognapping of their year-old pet, Happy. The family submitted a complaint with the Waliv police on Saturday. Ravi Dhotre lives in Vasai East's Fatherwadi area where he also owns a petrol pump, 'Om Sai'. The family recently travelled to their village and left Happy in the care of the staff at the petrol pump.

When the family returned on Friday, they were met with the news that the dog was stolen by two bike-borne men. CCTV footage revealed that two bike-borne men arrived at the petrol pump around 10.30 pm on Friday. The pillion rider, taking advantage of the staff being occupied with work, picked up the dog and fled with Happy. "Happy was like a family member. My 10-year-old son, Pushkar, loved him very much. He hasn't eaten properly since we returned and got to know about Happy. He says that he will not eat until Happy returns," Dhotre said.



While Pushkar Dhotre, the family's 10-year-old son, has been refusing to eat properly until his pet returns. Pics/Hanif Patel

The petrol pump's manager, Sandeepkumar Shukla said, "Happy was sitting in front of the office. The staff was busy with work. Soon we realised that Happy was nowhere to be seen. We then checked the CCTV footage which showed a duo on a bike. They filled petrol worth R100. While the petrol was being filled, the pillion rider went towards Happy, picked him up, and fled with the rider, with Happy held in his hands." Dhotre approached the police who asked him to submit a written complaint. "We have submitted the complaint along with the CCTV footage. Police have assured us that they will investigate and find the accused," he said.

