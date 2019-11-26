Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi police arrest businessman for drugging, raping woman

The Dindoshi police on Sunday arrested Rajeev Sadh, a 55-five-year old NRI businessman from Greater Noida, for allegedly raping a fashion designer under the pretext of marriage. Police said the accused who is already married, had posted his profile on a matrimonial website where he met the victim. He called the woman to a hotel room under the pretext of meeting her and then raped her after offering cake laced with sedatives.

According to the police, Sadh runs a garment business and has branches in more than seven countries across the world. "They both came in contact through a matrimonial site a few months ago and were planning to get married soon. Last month, the woman met Sadh in a five-star hotel in the western suburbs. During the first meeting, Sadh asked for sexual favours from her, which she refused. Later, they met for a second time in a different hotel. This time, he again sought sexual favours from her. On her denial, Sadh allegedly gave her a piece of cake which contained intoxicants. Soon after she consumed it, the woman fell unconscious and was molested by Sadh," a police officer said.

She also found out that Sadh was talking to other women he met online. Realising that she was being cheated, she approached Dindoshi cops. "We have arrested the accused and he will be custody till November 28," a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates