Mumbai Crime: Bizman, son and grandson booked for assaulting cops

Bollywood film distributor and diamond merchant Bharat Shah, his son and grandson have been booked for assaulting on-duty officers at Gamdevi police station in the wee hours of Saturday.

A senior police officer told mid-day that four people, including women and a pub owner, managed to escape. Bharat, too, fled from the police station. "We have registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigations are underway. While Bharat managed to flee from the station, we have arrested three youth, including his grandson Yash Shah, Rohan Parikh and Yohan Palan Daruwala."

Sources told mid-day that a team of police were patrolling around Dirty Buns Sobo—a pub located on the second floor at Akruti building on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Breach Candy around 1.25 am. Inspector Anup Dhange said, "The pub was operating beyond the permissible time of 1.30 am. When we asked them to shut the bar down, the owner tried to block us so they could escape. While exiting the pub, we found two groups involved in a brawl." This was when constable Prakash Chavan intervened. "But they assaulted him and even tore his uniform. We immediately arrested the three accused."

Dhange said that after Bharat found out that his grandson had been arrested, he asked them to not book a case against him.

"He used some politicians and senior policemen so that we don't lodge a case. A female accused, too, assaulted our staff members on the way to the police station."

When the cops didn't pay any heed to Bharat, he himself turned up at the police station with his son.

Dhange continued, "The business tycoon instigated his grandson to assault me, and so he did. Everything has been recorded on CCTV and we will produce it as evidence in the court."

The accused were produced before Girgaum court where Metropolitan Magistrate AR Rahane sent them into police custody till Monday.

