Mumbai Crime: BMC worker arrested for stalking woman at Elphinstone signal

Woman notes down vehicle number and lodges complaint against accused, for allegedly harassing her and also blowing a flying kiss to her

The Mumbai police have arrested a 54-year-old BMC labourer near TATA hospital on Sunday for allegedly stalking and making lewd gestures at a 29-year-old woman. The stalker has been identified Laxman Harizan.

According to the woman, the incident occurred on August 18 when she boarded a BEST bus number 168 from Worli Naka and was sitting next to a window seat. When the bus reached the Elphinstone signal, she realised that a man travelling in a BMC vehicle was stalking her. He even blew a flying kiss at her.

The woman noted the vehicle number and lodged a complaint at Bhoiwada police station where she narrated the entire incident to the police. The police accompanied her to the TATA hospital where they found the BMC vehicle and the accused.

An officer from the police station said, "We have detained the accused but the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dadar police station so we have handed him over to the cops in Dadar who have registered an FIR under section 509 and 504 of Indian Penal Code."

