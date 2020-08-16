Mumbai Crime: BMC's ex-staffer dupes youngster of Rs 4 lakh

BMC Head quarters is getting ready for the Independence day on August 15 , Civic head quarters is checking the illumination for the tricolour at Fort. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Sion police have booked a former employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and others for cheating a youth of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of giving him a job in the BMC. The complainant alleged that the accused include current BMC employees as well, who take money from youngsters in return for recruiting them to the municipal body. The police alleged that the accused must have cheated more than 40 people so far, using the same modus operandi.

The complainant, a 32-year-old man from Antop Hill, was informed by his neighbour that Prakash Sadaphule, an ex-employee of the BMC, could help him get a job in the water department. The complainant met Sadaphule at Sion Hospital, with his father and the neighbour in July 2017. Sadaphule assured him of a job in the BMC for R4 lakh. "He told us to give him the money in installments. He demanded Rs 1 lakh after each stage—paperwork, medical examination, receipt of appointment letter and ID card," said the complainant.

The complainant handed Rs 1 lakh to Sadaphule along with his documents. In March 2018, Sadaphule took the complainant to KEM Hospital, where a nurse asked him a few questions about his health. There were four others who were questioned in same way. Thereafter, Sadaphule dodged the complainant till October 2019. "In January 2020, a friend told me that Sadaphule had duped many people under the same pretext. When I called Sadaphule, he asked me to meet him at Five Gardens," the complainant told mid-day.

When the complainant reached Five Gardens, he found around 40 others like him. Sadaphule reassured all of them saying that he had given the money to a BMC employee. Sadaphule called the BMC employee to the spot and the employee told all of them that they would soon receive a message from the BMC, but they didn't. "We have filed an FIR against Prakash Sadaphule and others under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC," said an officer from Sion police station.

