Mumbai Crime: Body of 35-year-old man found in open ground at Malvani

Updated: 05 January, 2021 13:04 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The body was first noticed by morning walkers, who alerted the police.

Malvani police at the spot
Malvani police at the spot

The Malvani police found the body of a 35-year-old man in an open ground near Kharodi chapel on Tuesday morning. The victim’s throat has been slit with a sharp knife.

The body was first noticed by morning walkers, who alerted the police. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav, a resident of the same locality.

Body found in ground

“The reason behind the murder is not known yet. The police team is at the spot and investigation is underway,” said an officer from Malvani police station.

First Published: 05 January, 2021 12:58 IST

