Mumbai Crime: Body of 35-year-old man found in open ground at Malvani

The Malvani police found the body of a 35-year-old man in an open ground near Kharodi chapel on Tuesday morning. The victim’s throat has been slit with a sharp knife.

The body was first noticed by morning walkers, who alerted the police. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav, a resident of the same locality.

“The reason behind the murder is not known yet. The police team is at the spot and investigation is underway,” said an officer from Malvani police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news