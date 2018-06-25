Mumbai Crime: Bodyguard held for making extortion calls to builder

Interestingly, the guard was hired after the builder got several extortion calls in a wanted gangster's name

The Mumbai police arrested a Goregaon-based builder's personal bodyguard for allegedly making extortion calls to him (the builder), on Sunday. Interestingly, the guard was hired after the builder got several extortion calls in a wanted gangster's name.

According to police sources, a man claiming to be a member of underworld don Ravi Pujari's gang, was incessantly demanding Rs 5-crore from the builder, and threatening to kill his family if he didn't pay up. Fearing for his life, the builder filed an FIR with the police and hired a bodyguard. But on May 31, he got another call saying, "You have arranged security for yourself, but what about your family? Pay Rs 5 crore, else we'll shoot you and your family before June 10." The call was made again on June 2, after which he approached the police on June 3 to register an FIR.

Fear factor

Police found that the builder was getting calls from his bodyguard. They detained him. During interrogation the guard said when he was hired by the builder he realised he was very scared and decided to take advantage of this. After that he made several calls to him with the help of relatives in Uttar Pradesh. A team of Aarey police is in Uttar Pradesh to bring the co-accused who helped the guard. Police are still searching for the first caller who took Ravi Pujari's name in the extortion call.

