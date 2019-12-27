Mumbai Crime: Bollywood actor, creative director caught with charas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Oshiwara police have arrested a creative director and Bollywood actor, for possession of charas on Christmas eve. The incident happened on the intervening night of December 23 and 24 when creative director Saurabh Rajkumar Arora, 29, and actor Rahul Surendra Tyagi, 27, were arrested at a surprise checkpoint near Mega Mall in Andheri which cops had put in place to prevent drunk-driving cases.

"During the checking, we saw Arora driving the car while Tyagi was seated next to him. When we stopped their car, we noticed something amiss as their body language changed. So, we asked the driver to step down from the car as we decided to scan the car thoroughly," an officer privy to the investigation said.

"While scanning the car, we found charas kept in a plastic bag. Initially, during the investigation, the duo said they were headed to a gym in Lokhandwala but later confessed to their crime and said they had bought the contraband in Malwani. Both have been arrested," the officer said.

Cops have seized their car worth Rs 3 lakh and booked the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Arora has worked as a creative director in several TV serials while Tyagi made his film debut in a small role in Uri — The Surgical Strike.

