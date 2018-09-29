Mumbai Crime: Bollywood hairstylist arrested for raping 16-year-old boy

crime

They met on a dating app where the boy had claimed he was 18, said police sources

Brendon Allister De Gee

South African national and hairstylist to Bollywood celebrities, Brendon Allister De Gee, 42, has been arrested on charges of raping a minor. Brendon was arrested from the set of one of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movies. Sanjay More, senior inspector of Khar police station, confirmed, "We have arrested Kangana Ranaut's hairstylist in a POCSO case."

Met on dating app

The accused had met the boy - a 16-year-old - through a dating app, where the minor had claimed he was 18 in order to circumvent age restrictions. "The boy had made an account on a dating app and invited many people, ranging from 30 to 60 years, to have sex with him. He downloaded the app in 2017 and met around 15 men for the sex," said an officer from Khar police.

The boy's mother had registered a case early this year, said sources. The matter came to light in May, when his mother woke up at night for a glass of water, and spotted a ray of light emanating from the boy's bedroom. She also saw a stranger in his room. When she questioned the man, he told her that he was "a friend her son had invited through an app".

When the mother checked her son's mobile phone and saw the app, she approached the Khar police and registered a case. "This is the eighth arrest in the case. During investigation, we found Brendon's role and arrested him," said the officer.

"He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody till October 3. We are investigating the matter," the cop added.

The Khar police have seized

Brendon's passport and other documents, and have informed the South African embassy about his arrest, said sources.

Who is Brendon?

Celebrity make-up and hairstylist Brendon Allister De Gee has worked in the Indian fashion and beauty scene for over 10 years. He started his career in South Africa and now splits his time between Mumbai and Goa. He has worked across some of India's leading brands and magazines. Outside of India, he has created looks for Burberry, and has worked with supermodels such as Kate Moss, Jerry Hall and Naomi Campbell, to name a few. He has also worked at fashion weeks in South Africa, London, Paris and India.

Also Read: Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil Rams SUV Into Auto, Held For Drunk Driving

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates