Mumbai Crime: Boss thrashes 19-year-old employee over affair with his teen wife

crime

The 19-year-old boy's hands and legs were tied and he was beaten up by the accused and about six of his other employees

Representation picture

Upon watching the video of a teenager being beaten on WhatsApp, a man realised that it was his son who was being thrashed. The 19-year-old, identified as Ganesh Shette, had not revealed what happened last month, but was taken to a hospital by his grandmother. After his father confronted him, he revealed that his boss Mukesh Bhadwad and colleagues had thrashed him over an affair with the boss's wife, who is also 19.

The teen, his grandmother, and a friend lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. The Kurar police are looking for the accused and his six employees who tied Shette's hands and legs, thrashed him in Ahmedabad and shot a video of the act.

Also Red: Engineering student commits suicide over failed love affair in Uttar Pradesh

Shette stays with his parents and grandmother at Kandivali East. He has been working for the past six years for Ahmedabad-based Bhadwad, who has a business of operating swings at fairs. According to Shette's statement to the Kurar police, in the month of January, he worked for Bhadwad in Ahmedabad, where he met his boss's newly-wedded wife.

In March, the statement says, Bhadwad's wife called Shette and compelled him to have physical relations with her. This continued whenever she was alone, until one day Bhadwad's uncle caught them. Shette was scared and left for Parbhani where he hid at a relative's house. On May 27, Bhadwad's wife called him to Ahmedabad, claiming she had convinced her family and they could get married, said a police officer.

Also Read: Husband and his friends kill wife over alleged affairs; chop body into pieces

However, police said on May 28 when Shette arrived in Ahmedabad, Bhadwad and five to six of his staffers thrashed Shette. They also shot a video of this, warned him about returning, and put him on a bus to Mumbai. When Shette reached home, he did not say what had happened. However, two days back, his father got the video. "They then registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and 67 (a) of the IT Act. We are looking for the accused," said another police officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates