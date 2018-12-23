Mumbai Crime: Both juveniles in murder case inspired by crime shows, say cops

crime

Kishore Sawant, senior police inspector, said, "The body has been sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem. The juveniles have been booked under sections 302, 364 (A) of the Indian Penal Code."

The victim's body was dumped in a nullah

Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday for kidnapping and murdering a minor boy living in the same neighbourhood of Sakinaka. The victim was strangulated at the house of one of the juveniles, his body loaded inside a trolley bag and dragged to a mechanic shop. Later, one of the juveniles got a scooter from a friend to dispose of the body in a nullah on Thursday. Police inspector Sunil Mane said both the juveniles were inspired by crime shows, whose episodes helped them learn the tricks to commit the offence.

Sakinaka Police have recovered the decomposed body. An officer from Sakinaka police station said, "On Thursday, nine-year-old Vijay (name changed) had left his home at 5.30 pm and went to meet his friend, 15-year-old Ramesh (name changed). Ramesh allegedly tried to sexually assault Vijay. He then choked Vijay to death. Ramesh then dumped the body in a nullah approximately one kilometre away from his home."

On Thursday, the minor's father received a call from an unknown number, demanding R5 lakh. "After retrieving the owner's details, we tracked down Shakeel (name changed)," a police source said. Kishore Sawant, senior police inspector, said, "The body has been sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem. The juveniles have been booked under sections 302, 364 (A) of the Indian Penal Code."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates