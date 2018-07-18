Mumbai Crime: Boy found with throat slit near parents' work place

According to police the accused used a vegetable knife to slit his throat

Harsh Alhat

An 11-year-old boy was killed metres from his parents' work place on Monday in Ulhasnagar. According to police the accused used a vegetable knife to slit his throat.

The incident took place at Jayjanta colony in Ulhasnagar on Monday. Harsh Alhat, 11, who was murdered, was an only child, and was studying in Std III.

An officer from Hill Line police station said, "On Monday after Harsh came from school, he went to his parents' workplace (they work in a jeans factory) and was playing with other children outside. When his parents were heading home in the evening they called him many times thinking he might be playing nearby, but there was no response".

PI Crime Mohan Khandare said, "A passerby alerted them about a child lying unconscious at some distance. When they checked, they found that it was Harsh with his throat slit. A vegetable knife was found nearby. We have checked the area for CCTV camera footage but have not got any. We are interrogating locals and will also talk to the parents to find if they had an enmity with someone. A case has been lodged against an unknown person and further probe is on."

