Mumbai Crime: Boy who said he was sexually assaulted had cooked up stories, find cops

The police have found that his allegations of abuse, involving a masked boy from school, are baseless

Representational picture

After two FIRs and months of rigorous investigation, the Govandi police have found the allegations of sexual assault by an 11-year-old boy from Mankhurd are not only baseless, but were cooked up to avoid studies. He had alleged that he was consistently bullied and harassed sexually and mentally by a 'masked boy' from his school. Police have filed a C-summary of the case, which means it is baseless with false allegations.

In August 2017, the boy was found by his father in his school toilet, with his pants removed and hands tied. The boy's mother registered a complaint in Govandi police station where he claimed a person had sexually abused him. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After a month, the boy alleged that he was attacked by a 'masked boy' twice. Once when he was going to coaching classes in Mankhurd and the second time in school at Chembur. Taking serious cognisance, Govandi police intensified the investigation. "We checked each and every aspect of the complaint made by the boy. CCTV footage, statements of his classmates were taken. There was surveillance around the school," said an officer from Govandi Police station.

The boy's mother took him to the psychiatry department in JJ Hospital, where he was counselled. Cops also involved the school administration and teachers who told them the boy was disinterested in studies. "We have presented our findings in the report which are different from the allegations made by the boy, to the Juvenile Justice Board. We have told this to the court, which will take a final call on it," said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector of Govandi Police station.

