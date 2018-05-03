Mumbai Crime: Boyfriend strangles woman after she asks him to marry her

The woman was in shock after the incident and initially wasn't forthcoming on the how she landed up laying unconscious in a park



In a shocking incident a 22-year-old woman was found unconscious in a park at Aarey Colony. The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the woman alleged that her boyfriend had tried to kill her.

The accused has been booked for attempted murder. As per reports by the Times of India, the couple were in a relationship for two years and as per the woman every time she spoke about marriage to the man he would evade the topic. On Wednesday the couple met after lunch at Malad and then went to Chota Kashmir in Aarey Colony. They had an altercation at the spot and the accused allegedly tried to murder the woman by strangling her with a cloth. When she lost consciousness, the accused panicked and fled the spot.

As per a police officer, “Around 5pm, we received a call about a woman lying unconscious at Chhota Kashmir. We rushed her to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari; she had ligature marks on her neck.”

He added, “The woman was in shock. Initially, she gave evasive replies on how she had landed up unconscious in the garden, but eventually, she told us that her boyfriend tried to kill her. We are looking for the accused.”

