Mumbai crime: Boyfriend's previous 'successful' murder gave maid idea to kill employers

Parvati Khakha, 20, the domestic help accused of murdering her elderly employer couple with the help of boyfriend Singhasan Mukut Ekka, 26, decided to commit the crime after finding out about Ekka's criminal past, Khar police's investigation has revealed.

He had earlier killed his live-in partner in Odisha and managed to get away with it, and Khakha thought he would be able to repeat his performance this time as well, said officers.

A police source added that Khakha is madly in love with Ekka and has requested the police to release him. She is believed to have told investigators that she alone committed the crime, and that Ekka is innocent. The police, however, said it is highly unlikely that one person pulled the whole thing off on their own. The source also informed that the police have found some articles and other related material from the crime spot that has been sent for chemical analysis and the report is awaited.

The duo allegedly murdered Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani, 84, and his wife Daya, 82, in the wee hours of June 21. They were arrested that same evening from Geetanjali Express in Nagpur while on their way to Odisha with the booty of R10 lakh worth jewellery and Rs 9,000 cash.

Khakha decided to invite Ekka to Mumbai on June 20 for the crime, as the victims' other maid was on leave that day, giving the two accused "the perfect opportunity to commit the crime and escape".

