Mumbai Crime: BR Ambedkar's residence Rajgruh vandalised by unknown person, FIR filed

An FIR has been registered at the Matunga Police Station after 'Rajgruh', the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dadar (East) was vandalised by an unidentified person on Tuesday evening. The miscreant damaged the CCTV cameras, toppled flower pots in the corridor, and threw stones at the house. The incident happened at around 5.30 pm.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh assured quick action and ordered a probe into the matter.

After the Matunga Police station was informed about the incident, the cops rushed to the spot and collected the CCTV footage for investigation. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Adv. Prakash Ambedkar, grandsons of Dr BR Ambedkar, has confirmed the incident and urged peace from the leader’s followers.

