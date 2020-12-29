Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another associate of wanted extortionist

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a murderous attack on Shiv Sena functionary, Chandrashekhar Jadhav, in Vikhroli on December 19, 2019. The accused has been identified as Sagar Jadhav, a resident of Bhandup.

Jadhav was shot at from a close range at 7 am in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. The shooter, identified as Sagar Mishra, was nabbed by passers-by and beaten up.

Police had recovered the .32 mm revolver used by Mishra from the crime scene and found that it was manufactured by the ordnance factory at Kanpur. The owner was found to be Krishnadhar Shivnath Singh from Naini, Madhya Pradesh. An accused, Anand Phadner, held from Thane revealed that Singh was in constant touch with extortionist Prasad Pujari, who ordered the attack.

According to the Crime Branch, Jadhav was in constant touch with Pujari when the incident took place. “Jadhav was a wanted accused in the case and during the probe, we found that he works with several local politicians,” an officer privy to the probe said.

Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Pujari’s mother, Indira Pujari, for allegedly helping him run an extortion racket. She allegedly provided financial help to gang members on Pujari’s behest.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Jadhav where he is seen with senior BJP leader, has gone viral on social media. The crime branch is enquiring if he has any link with politician.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news