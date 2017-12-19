Mumbai: Crime branch arrests absconding trio behind chemotherapy drugs fraud

The three and the mastermind, who was arrested earlier, are accused of buying substandard injections, changing labels to those of a renowned Pune pharma company and exporting them to Israel at exorbitant prices

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XI officers have arrested the three absconding accused, including two directors of Taj Pharmaceuticals, connected to the alleged racket of substandard and mislabelled chemotherapy injections being sold to a company in Israel. They were arrested in Ahmedabad and brought to Mumbai. Yesterday, they were produced before a Mazgaon court and remanded in police custody till December 21.



(From left) Abhishek Singh, Shantanu Singh and Priyanka Singh

The arrested accused were identified as Abhishek Singh, Shantanu Singh and Priyanka Singh (all of them siblings). The crime branch had arrested the mastermind of the racket, Dr Ranvir Singh, on December 16 from an Andheri hotel. One of his aides, Sudhir Singh alas Rajeev Bhatia, involved in the racket, was also arrested in Andheri on December 2.

Dr Ranvir Singh, Abhishek, Priyanka and Sudhir Singh were the four directors of Taj Pharmaceuticals and their names were mentioned in the FIR by the complainant. Shantanu’s involvement was revealed during the investigation, said an officer from crime branch.

It was Shantanu and Sudhir Singh who purchased drugs from a Hyderabad-based company at cheap prices and later exported and even sold them after changing the name and labels with those of a renowned Pune-based company to the Israel-based drug company at a high price, the officer added. When they came to know about the FIR against them, the three accused approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, but it was rejected. Since then, they had been underground.

