Mumbai crime branch busts child selling racket, arrest fertility center owner

mumbai

The accused is a resident of Delhi and owns a fertility center; Mumbai Police arrest 12 persons in connection with the case

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In a major crackdown, an owner of a Delhi based fertility centre has been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly being involved in an illegal child-selling racket. Apparently the racket was active in Mumbai. The accused identified as Pawan Sharma (42), is a resident of Delhi and the owner Unique fertility centre. According to Akbar Pathan DCP detection, "The accused was involved in the selling of two babies to a Delhi based family and was wanted by the police since then. On Friday, our team arrived in Delhi and nabbed him."

Also Read: Hyderabad: Two Bangladesh nationals arrested for human trafficking, minor rescued

In the first week of July, the Crime Branch had rescued two more kids who were sold as a part of this racket. Around 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case and six children have been rescued who were sold illegally through this nexus. This is the fourth arrest made in connection with the racket where two children were sold from Delhi. The Unit VI of the Crime Branch had recently arrested Bhagyashri Koli (26), Sunanda Masane (30), Savita Salunkhe (30) and Lalita Joseph (35) in connection with this racket. Another accused identified as Uma Qureshi was arrested by Wadala TT police for allegedly being involved in a kidnapping case and the Crime Branch took custody of her.

Also Read: Woman arrested in Delhi for running child-selling racket

The second accused was identified as Neha Gupta (24), a Delhi resident. Bhagyashri Koli informed the police that she sold two kids in Delhi through Neha Gupta. Two others were arrested for buying children through the racket. According to Akbar Pathan, DCP, Detection, "Agrawal has a 17-year-old daughter and wanted a son hence Neha sold him a 15-day-old male child for Rs 2 lakh. The fourth accused is Rahul Gupta (34) whose wife was unable to conceive so he contacted Neha and bought a 14-day-old boy for Rs 3.5 lakh. All four children have been rescued so far and have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)."

Also Read: Woman arrested in Goa for 'selling' her 11-month-old child

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates