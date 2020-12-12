Mumbai: Foetus found in garbage at Kandivli; cops crack case in 8 days

The crime branch has solved the mystery of a six-month-old male foetus after a detailed investigation over eight days. According to the police, a ragpicker, Rahul Maske, 35, had found the dead foetus inside a garbage bag at Bhim Nagar, Kandivli. To crack the case, the crime branch examined footage from dozens of CCTV cameras and later detained a woman based on her 'walking style' as seen in the CCTV.

Akbar Pathan, DCP, crime branch said, "Following the incident, a case was registered against an unknown person at Kandivli police station and we started the investigation. Our officers scanned CCTV camera footage to identify the accused."

"We found a woman who was seen walking with a bag that contained the foetus. Her face was not clear because of the low quality of the CCTV footage. We then deployed a team there and told them to search for the woman wearing the same clothes," Pathan said.

An officer from the crime branch said, "Two to three days later, we found a woman wearing the same clothes as the suspect seen in the CCTV footage. We then followed her and recorded a video of her and compared it with that of the woman found in footage. We also noticed that the woman's walking pattern was the same and followed her to her house. We then detained her for questioning."

During questioning, she revealed that her younger sister is unmarried and had got pregnant. She had given her some medicine and got the foetus aborted at six months. The woman later came to Bhim Nagar to dispose of it.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news