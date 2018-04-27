Mumbai Crime Branch finally arrests auto kingpins who stole over 100 cars

Mumbai Crime Branch has finally arrested the crown prince of grand theft auto, Sanjay D'Souza, 45, who had been evading the police for years



Sanjay D'Souza

Mumbai Crime Branch has finally arrested the crown prince of grand theft auto, Sanjay D'Souza, 45, who had been evading the police for years. Second in command of the racket, he is allegedly involved in the theft of over 100 cars from Mumbai, which were sold in Indore with fake documents. Kingpin Irfan Mansuri is in the custody of the Indore Crime Branch.



Irfan Mansuri

City cops arrested D'Souza from Chembur and handed him over to the MIDC police, who are investigating the theft of a Xylo in 2016. D'Souza sold the car in Indore after forging papers to transfer it from Maharashtra RTO to MP RTO.

Novel modus operandi

PSI Swapnil Bhujbal, from MIDC police station, is probing the case. "We had been looking for him since 2016. The accused rented the car, but took it to MP and sold it to someone. We had recovered the car, but he was absconding."

Mansuri and D'Souza have used the same modus operandi in multiple scams since 2012, when the former started a car rental business, Car King, in Mumbai Central. He allegedly duped 40 car owners, taking their cars on rent and promising Rs 30,000 a month. D'Souza sold the vehicles in Indore. They sold over 100 cars worth R5 crore in two years. In 2014, the Agripada police recovered 116 cars, and in 2017, the Indore police recovered 44.

There are cases filed against them at Agripada, Sakinaka and Vikhroli. The MIDC police will hand D'Souza over to the Nashik police, where a case is filed against him. He will then be transferred to the Indore police. ASP Amarendra Singh, Indore crime branch, said, "We'd arrested the kingpin, but D'Souza was wanted."

Rs 10k

Reward Indore police had announced for info on D'Souza

160

Number of stolen cars recovered so far

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates