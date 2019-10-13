Mumbai: Crime branch nabs three for assaulting man who refused them cigarettes

The crime branch picked up three persons on Friday for assaulting a person who refused to give them cigarettes on Thursday. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the crime branch officer said that the trio was identified as Zuber Khan, Sahil Shaikh and Shahid Shaikh were picked from Ghatkopar and are known to be history sheeters.

They were booked Ghatkopar police station under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and charged with attempt to murder. They were handed over to Ghatkopar police station.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the victim Fahim Khan was with his friends when the accused approached and demanded for cigarettes from them. When they refused, the trio attacked them due to which Khan was severely injured. He was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The report further mentioned that the authorities at the hospital reported the incident to the police who took Khan’s statement and arrested the assaulters.

