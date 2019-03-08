Mumbai crime branch seizes explosives; ten arrested

crime

LCB officials have seized the sand and other machinery from the spot whose worth was Rs 1.5 lakh, said PSI Hitendra Vichare from Local crime branch.

Pic/Hanif Patel

Since the Local crime branch and Virar police from Palghar district have seized huge quantity of explosives including gelatin rods, detonators and ammonium nitrate powder, which was said to be brought for illegal mining, the Palghar district police have taken the initiative and began raiding illegal sand mining and sand carrying vehicles.

The Waliv police, in the last 24 hours, have raided various spots situated in their jurisdiction and busted the illegal sand carrying vehicles. They have arrested 10 people and have seized materials including sand and vehicles worth around 56 lakh.

Yesterday the local crime branch official have raided an illegal mining site situated at the bank of the Tansa river. They not only seized illegal sands but also destroyed the machinery and other equipment which were said to be used for removing sand from the river. The accused managed to escape from the spot. LCB officials have seized the sand and other machinery from the spot whose worth was Rs 1.5 lakh, said PSI Hitendra Vichare from Local crime branch.

The Waliv police station of Palghar district also took up the initiative and in the last 24 hours, caught 11 accused and have seized 5 trucks filled with sand worth around Rs 55 lakh. They laid a trap in various spots in their jurisdiction and nabbed those carrying illegal material.

"We laid a trap at Bellar fatal and caught one truck carrying illegal sand. We have seized the truck and arrested the accused. In the evening, the team caught the two accused near Lodharam Mandir area carrying illegal sand in the truck again. Late at night, near Chinchavati Naka, officials narrowed down the truck and arrested three accused who were carrying illegal sand in the wee hours of Thursday.

"Police have caught four accused and have seized two trucks which were carrying illegal sand. They have been booked and arrested under section 379, 431 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and various section of Environment (Protection) Act 1986," said PSI Vijay Choughle from Waliv police station."

Also read: Cops start operating from Dharavi police chowki

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates