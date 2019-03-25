Mumbai crime branch solve three-year old murder case

crime

Mumbai crime branch's unit-III have solved a case which had been closed three years ago as the local police had failed to find the accused. On Friday, the crime branch detected the case which was earlier registered as an accident. It eventually turned out to be a case of murder and conspiracy.

The incident took place in the year 2014 when a cyclist died after a vehicle dashed into him. At the time, the Wadala TT police had registered offence under sections 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Wadala police were investigating the case and failed to find the accused then. After a few months, the police filed 'A' summary (where the Magistrate classifies the case as true but undetected) in the case.

Now, the crime branch team where constable Rahul Anbhule, Akash Mangale and Bhaskar Gaikwad were working, cracked it.

DCP detection Dilip Sawant said, "We were working on this case and we shortlisted few suspicious events in it. Our team who was continuously on the case later identified a conspiracy."

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Khan, 40, who sell eggs and bread on his cycle and had a business dispute with one of his friends. The friend then gave a murder contact to a water tanker driver, identified as Amol Pasoba, 33, who is now arrested by the crime branch.

Following the arrest, Pasoba revealed that Khan and one of his friends, Vakil, had a dispute over their egg and bread business. The disputed amount was around Rs 10 lakh. Vakil and Khan belonged to the same village in Kannauj. Vakil had fought the Gram Panchayat elections in the same year and was defeated by the opposition. He suspected that the reason behind his defeat was Khan as he had a grudge on him.

Miffed due to these incidents, he planned his murder and gave a contract to Saifuddin who then asked his driver Pasoba to run over Khan and make it look like an accident. They submitted all details to Pasoba which included the time he travels on Chembur-Wadala link road. On January 1, 2014, Pasoba ran over him.

According to the police, Saifuddin is currently lodged at Arthur road jail by the Mahim police. He was arrested last month under section 326 of Indian Penal Code. However, Vakil is still wanted by the crime branch officials. The killing contract was of Rs 40 thousand and only Rs 10 thousand was paid to the driver.

