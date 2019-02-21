Mumbai Crime Branch's wanted accused in Fake Indian Currency Note arrested

crime

A case was registered against a gang of criminals for their involvement in procurement, trafficking and supply of huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from West Bengal for further circulation in different parts of India

The Mumbai Crime Branch's wanted accused man was arrested by the National Investigating Agency(NIA) from Malda, Junagadh in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case. The arrested accused identified as Tahir Shaikh alias Kaliya or Kalu, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal. He was arrested for his active role in procurement, trafficking and supply of huge quantities of Fake Indian Currency Notes.

According to sources, the case was registered against a gang of criminals for their involvement in procurement, trafficking and supply of a huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from West Bengal for further circulation in different parts of India including Gujarat. Investigation revealed that Kaliya is one of the main suppliers of FICN from West Bengal and was wanted in this case.

Earlier, NIA had filed a charge-sheet under Sections 489B, 489C and 120B of the Indian Penal Code on 15th of January in this case against accused Mohanbhai Devadiya alias Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devaliya and Sureshbhai Mavajibhai Lathidadiya alias Guruji or Chakor in NIA Special Court.

Kaliya was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda for transit remand. Tahir is apparently quite sharp and knows the nexus operations. Gujrat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the two accused with fake currency worth Rs 1.25 lakh and were shocked to find security features such as the watermark and thread in the notes.

During the investigation, it came to light that Lathidariya, when locked in Kolkata jail, used to run the FICN racket from there through Tahir Shaikh. Lathidariya was arrested by the NIA in January 2017. At the time, he had fake notes in his possession and emerged as the mastermind of the racket.

