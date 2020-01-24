Mumbai Crime: Brazen wedding thieves had robbed another venue two months ago

Following mid-day's report on the gatecrashers who walked away with ornaments worth R45,000 from a wedding reception venue in Thane, another victim has come forward alleging that the same men had stolen ornaments worth R8 lakh from a wedding ceremony in Bandra a few months ago.

On Thursday, after mid-day's report on the theft went viral on social media, Anita Bilawa, 36, resident of Khar, approached the complainant, Swati Shukla, and told her that the same duo had walked away with jewellery during her wedding ceremony on November 23 at the Apostolic Carmel High School in Bandra West.

The wedding reception had gone on till 11 pm. The family members had packed all the gifts in a black bag and kept it on the stage. "Around 11.30 pm someone switched off the lights on the stage and when it came back on, the black bag was missing. There was a diamond necklace in the bag, which cost R6 lakh, some other jewellery of around R2 lakh, a gold ring of R20,000, which is a total of R8.20lakh," Bilawa said.

"After the theft, we checked the CCTV footage and spotted two people carrying the black bag away. Then we read in the mid-day on Thursday about a similar robbery," Bilawa said.

She added, "It is more than two months since the theft and I have lost all hope of getting my valuables back."

A Bandra police officer said, "It is a gang of thieves who steal during wedding receptions. We are trying to apprehend them. We have also received some clues and hope to arrest them soon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates