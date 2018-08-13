Mumbai crime: Brazilian man caught with 457 grams cocaine at international airport

crime

The Brazilian had come from Sao Paulo to Mumbai via Adis Ababa and was to fly further to New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on Sunday seized 457-gram white colored powder purported to be cocaine at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) from a Brazilian national.

The Brazilian had come from Sao Paulo to Mumbai via Adis Ababa and was to fly further to New Delhi. He was arrested by CISF personnel and handed over to NCB. The NCB Mumbai took over the case and found the substance to be cocaine after testing it. The cocaine was concealed in talcum powder.

The person was arrested for contraventions under NDPS Act 1985. Further investigations are under process.

