Mumbai Crime: Bride's jewelry stolen during wedding at BKC

Member of a family from Mulund was sitting on a sofa, with a bag containing a mangalsutra, two earrings and two necklaces next to her, when it happened

High-profile wedding venues have become the latest target of robbers with four cases of theft registered with the Mumbai police within a span of seven days. Robbers have targeted venues like the Shivaji Park hall, one at Mulund and Blue Sea at Worli and made away with jewellery and cash worth lakhs. In the most recent incident at BKC's Jio Garden, jewellery worth '12 lakh was stolen from a Mulund-based family.

According to sources, the incident happened on Sunday, when Sandeep Patel from Mulund was getting married. The bride and groom had booked a room at a hotel in BKC so that they could get ready for their reception after the wedding in the morning. Sandeep's brother Prakash Patel said that his mother in-law Pramila Patel was carrying a bag containing the bride's mangalsutra, two necklaces and two earrings worth '12 lakh. The theft happened while she was sitting on a sofa at the wedding ground with the bag next to her.

Speaking to mid-day, Prakash said, After the wedding in the morning, my wife, mother in-law and the bride left for the hotel. When she took off all the ornaments that she was wearing for the wedding, my mother in-law kept them in a bag. Before leaving the hotel for the reception, she decided to take the bag with her to the venue, as it would not have been safe to leave it there.

Around 12.30 am when the family was about to leave the venue after the reception, Prakash realised that the bag was missing. They searched for it but couldn't find it. They even looked for it at the hotel but failed to spot it. Thereafter, they approached the BKC police station and filed a complaint in the matter, following which a case was registered. When contacted, Pankaj Vyas, official of the Jio Gardens administration, said, "We won't be able to comment on the matter. You can speak to the clients and get information about it. We don't provide any security, as all parties know their guests very well." Speaking to mid-day, Kalpana Gadekar, senior inspector, BKC police station, said, They filed a complaint regarding the incident in the wee hours of Monday. We are trying to get the CCTV footages of the venue. Further investigation into the matter is on.

12.30am

The hour at which the family realised the bag was missing

Rs 12 lakh

Total worth of the stolen gold jewellery

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go