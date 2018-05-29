Mumbai Crime: Brother-in-law stabs 33-year-old woman to death in Aksa cottage

After reaching Navsari, he surrendered at the local police station and even called the deceased woman's husband - his cousin - to tell him about the murder



Representational Image

A malad resident's murderous brother-in-law fled to Navsari after stabbing her to death in a cottage in Aksa beach on Monday. After reaching Navsari, he surrendered at the local police station and even called the deceased woman's husband - his cousin - to tell him about the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Indu Tatad, 33, while the accused murderer is her brother-in-law Harish Tatad, 30, with whom she was having an extra marital affair.

The Malwani cops received a call about the murder from Indu's husband Dinesh. He told the cops that his cousin Harish had called him saying he'd murdered Indu at a cottage in Aksa. Malwani cops swung into action and formed teams to carry out searches in cottages, after which they found Indu's body with a deep stab from her chest to the stomach.

Dinesh identified her body. Police sources said, "Indu was having an extra marital affair with Harish. On Monday morning, Indu left from home telling Dinesh that she's going to the market to buy a bag for their son. She came to the cottage with Harish, where she was eventually stabbed and killed."

Malwani cops conducted the panchnama after which the body was sent for autopsy. It was revealed that the couple reached the guest house at 1 pm. Around 4.30 pm, Harish left from the hotel after telling a waiter that he's going out to get food. At 6 pm, which is also the check out time at the hotel, a room service personnel entered the room, only to find Indu's naked body in a pool of blood, said an officer from Malwani police station. The personnel then informed authorities, who alerted cops.

Another cop said that after the murder, "Harish called Indu's husband from Navsari police station and narrated the whole incident to him." Malwani cops have registered a case of murder against Harish. A team has been dispatched to Navsari to bring Harish back to the city.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates