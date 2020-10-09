Mumbai crime: Builder files case against his driver for sharing details about him with advocate

A 38-year-old builder filed a case at Virar police station against his driver for allegedly revealing his whereabouts to an advocate, who was one of the accused in a case filed by the builder in 2017.

Builder Mayuresh Raut, a resident of Virar, said that on October 1 he was going to a place along with his driver Hemant Shette (32). Mayuresh took Hemant's mobile phone to watch an IPL match and he accidentally saw Hemant’s Whatsapp message.

In that message, Hemant had shared documents related to Mayuresh's property with advocate Sunil Lahane.

In 2017, Mayuresh had filed a case against Sunil Lahane and some cops from Anti-Extortion cell (Thane unit) for illegal detention and property misuse.

When Mayuresh confronted Hemant, he said that in March, Lahane had called him at a restaurant in Thane and gave Rs 20,000 and asked him to share all the details about Mayuresh. Lahane also offered Rs 3 lakh more to Hemant for this work.

Hemant could resist the offer and started sharing details of Mayuresh with Lahane. During interrogation, Hemant also revealed that he has two mobile numbers and was sharing information from both the numbers.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Mayuresh said, “I was framed by police personnel of Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in 2017. In the name of inquiry I was called at Anti-Extortion cell office by the police officials but they eventually detained me illegally for three days. They also forcefully took my wife's signature on documents related to my properties and also seized my cars.”

“After I was released, I filed a case against these officers. However, when the police failed to take any action, I approached the Vasai civil court and filed a complaint. Later, the court ordered an investigation into the matter under Section 202 of the CrPC,” added Mayuresh.

He further said that because the matter is in court, the accused are scared and they pose danger to me and my family.

Meanwhile, advocate Lahane told Mid-Day, “All the allegations against me are false and baseless. The way he has accused me in his statement in the same way we have accused him too, and we have all proof for it. If needed, we will produce the proofs before the investigation agencies.”

Senior inspector Suresh Vadare from Virar police station said a case has been registered under Section 72 of the IT Act and investigation is underway.

