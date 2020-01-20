Mumbai Crime: Bus driver, cleaner molest specially-abled minor in Santacruz, held

The Santacruz police have arrested two private bus employees for allegedly sexually abusing a specially-abled minor girl. The arrested accused have been identified as Shivprasad Yadav, 26, and Sandeep Mishra, 29, the cleaner and bus driver, respectively.

According to the police, the incident occurred in December 2019. The accused picked up the child from her home and were on their way to her school. Initially, the child was mum due to shock after the incident. On December 18, she narrated her ordeal to her mother.

An officer said, "On December 19, the victim's mother went to Dubai for official work and returned in the last week of December when she lodged a complaint against the accused at Santacruz police station."

According to the child, during their journey from her residence to school, Yadav told her to take off her clothes and he, too, took off his clothes and slept on her. The accused later inserted a water bottle in her private part and instructed her to pee in the bottle.

Sources also revealed that Yadav seems to be habitual sexual abuser. During the investigation, the police came to know that on several occasions he used to show porn videos or pictures to other minors, both boys and girls, and then molested them. The police have arrested him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"We also arrested Mishra as he was aware that Yadav was abusing kids but ignored it," the officer added.

