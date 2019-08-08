Mumbai Crime: Businessman cheats hotel of Rs 10.25 lakh

crime

A Bengaluru-based businessman allegedly cheated a five-star hotel in Vashi out of Rs 10.25 lakh after running up a bill for the amount and disappearing. The businessmen, identified as Joseph Thomas Alphanso, checked into the hotel in May and stayed till July end. When the bill amount rose to Rs 10 lakh, the hotel insisted that he pay up. Joseph handed over three cheques and left. When the cheques bounced and Joseph started avoiding calls, the hotel registered a case against him at Vashi Police station.

Alphanso, a Bangalore resident, had arrived at the hotel on May 5 with his wife and son. Being a regular visitor, the hotel did not seek a deposit from him. After a month, when the hotel asked Joseph to pay the bills, he said his accounts had been frozen by the bank and he would pay soon. In July, when they insisted he pay, he told them his wife had cancer. When the hotel asked for proof, he refused, which is when they demanded payment. He issued three cheques then and left the hotel. When they bounced, the hotel contacted the police. "We have registered an FIR and looking for him," said Sanjeev Dhumal, inspector.

