Mumbai Crime: Businessman commits suicide in Malvani, cops suspect financial crisis

A 57-year-old man dealing in the leather business allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Malvani. According to the police, the deceased was facing financial crisis, and his 19-year-old daughter cut the rope and pulled down his body when she saw him hanging.

The deceased, Mohafdal Mohammad Ali Hakeem, was residing in the same building, where, a couple of years ago, famous model Arpita Tiwari had committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor. Hakeem is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"On the day of the incident, the younger daughter returned from college around 1:30pm and offered lunch to her father. But he refused to eat and said that he would have lunch after his prayers. The daughter then went to the gym at 4pm. When she returned an hour later, she saw her father's body hanging from the celing," a police officer from Malvani police station said.

The daughter then asked for help from neighbours and pulled down his body. "Financial crisis seems to be the reason behind the suicide. The body has been sent for autopsy and an accidental death report has been registered," senior inspector Jagdev Kalapad from Malvani police station said.

