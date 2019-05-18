Mumbai Crime: Businessman hands model Rs 84,000 fake cash; nabbed in Bandra

crime

A businessman meets a model in a five-star hotel to hand over fake cash to her in order to exact revenge on one of their mutual friends; things did not go as he planned

A businessman and a 28-year-old model were recently arrested by the Bandra police for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes. The arrested businessman is identified as Rahul Borad, age 29. In the month of April this year, the accused visited a five-star hotel that is based in Santacruz, to meet up with a model whom he had given Rs 84,000 for personal reasons. The amount included 42 notes of Rs 2000 denominations.

An officer from Bandra police station said, "We received a complaint from a Bandra-based bank that they have found 42 fake notes from one of the money depositing machines in a Bandra-based ATM centre. Later we procured the CCTV footage and saw the model depositing the money into the ATM. We then managed to track her down and arrested her on April 19, 2019."

When the police interrogated her, she revealed that she had met the accused, Borad, in the hotel which is where he gave her the total amount of Rs 84,000 in the above-mentioned currencies. The police managed to track him down as well via his mobile location and found him in Ahmedabad, Gujrat. The Police them brought him back to Mumbai and arrested him on May 12, 2019.

The officer said, "When we questioned the accused Borad regarding how he managed to get these fake notes, he revealed that he had personal enmity with one of their mutual friends and he wanted to teach him a lesson by giving him fake notes. He would scan original notes, get a colour print out, which he then gave the woman."

The accused told the police that it all began with a monetary dispute with their mutual friend. Initially, he thought that the fake cash will ultimately be given to that person. However, it all went kaput when the model, instead of handing over the cash to their mutual friend, decided to deposit all the money into an ATM - something which the accused did not expect," said the officer.

The accused was arrested under sections 489 (a),(b) and (c), 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and the police are further investigating the case.

