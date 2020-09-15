Mumbai Crime: Businessman held for kidnapping client's employee

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Aarey police on Sunday arrested a UP-based businessman for allegedly kidnapping one of his client's employees after they refused to pay his dues.

However, the accused, Pramod Singh, has alleged that he didn't kidnap Prem Patel and that he himself took Patel to Dindoshi police station to register an FIR for not paying the dues. However, he alleges that the Dindoshi cops didn't help him and refused to register a complaint.

Speaking to mid-day, Singh said, "In August, I received an order for a 25,000 kg flour mill from an APMC market trader. I delivered the order at the given address in Goregaon. Initially, the client paid us Rs 30,000 as delivery charges but later refused to pay the rest of the money. On September 4, we asked Dindoshi police to take action and register FIR but they refused."

"On September 8, we caught Patel and recorded his confession. Later, we took him to Dindoshi police station but the cops refused to take any action. We approached the Dindoshi cops the next day as well, but to no avail. We later released Patel, but he registered a fake kidnapping case against three of us," Singh said.

Assistant Inspector of Police Vinod Patil of Aarey police station said, "The accused Singh kidnapped and kept Patel in a lodge and physically assaulted him. We have registered a case and arrested Singh while two are at large. A further probe is underway."

