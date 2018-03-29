Mumbai Crime: Businessman loses part of thumb after cousin fires at him

A non-cognisable complaint had been filed in 2012 against Jaiprakash, after Rajkumar accused him of threatening harm multiple times

Representational Picture

A 51-year-old man was arrested for shooting at his cousin over a business dispute on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place in Malad (East) and left the 42-year-old victim without part of his thumb.

The accused was restrained by the victim and his two employees after he started firing from his pistol. The accused, Jaiprakash Jaiswal, got into a brawl with the victim, Rajkumar Jaiswal, the Raj Electrical shop in Kurar village's Pimparipada.

The dispute between the two initially began in 1998, when the duo parted ways. However, Jaiprakash felt that he had not been given a fair share of the family business. Rajkumar even blames Jaiprakash for the death of his elder brother.

A non-cognisable complaint had been filed in 2012 against Jaiprakash, after Rajkumar accused him of threatening harm multiple times. Further, Jaiprakash was fully armed as he entered Raj Electrical shop.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Rajkumar as having stated, "From the window of my cabin, I saw Rajkumar barging in the shop. I tried to shut the door on him. In the din, he shot at me on the hand. I lost the upper part of my thumb. When he was reloading the firearm, Rakesh caught him and started beating him up. Rakesh called two more men and we managed to disarm him."

The HT report also quotes Zone XII's Deputy Commissioner of Police as having stated, "We have registered an attempt to murder case. The incident took place over business rivalry."

Also Read: Mumbai: Producer Held For Shooting Actress In A Sleazy Way And Molesting Her

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video