Mumbai Crime: Businessman robbed of mobile phone worth Rs 40,000 by conmen

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday near Regency hotel on the western express highway

A Malad east based Real Estate firm owner has been duped by two mobile robbers after he took help from them. According to police sources, the victim Mohammed Umar Khan (32), a Malad Pathan Wadi resident, was travelling to his home after dropping a family friend at Mira road. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday near Regency hotel on the western express highway. While he was at Borivali his bike suddenly broke down and he was walking on the road along with his bike when the mobile thief offered him help. Without knowing their intention Khan took their help and lost his mobile phone worth around 40000 Rupees.

As per the Kasturba Marg police station, both the men were on a Pulsor 200 bike and offered the man help. One of the men got off the bike and tried starting the man's Activa, while the other man watched. After spending some time trying to start the vehicle, the accused told the victim that there must be a major problem with his Activa and that he knew a mechanic who could help. He then asked the victim to give him his mobile phone so he can make a call to the mechanic. He then said that the mechanic's phone was unreachable but he would keep trying. He then acted as though he was trying to call the mechanic and kept walking away. As soon as he was far enough, the man got on his accomplice's bike and fled.

Khan then filed a complaint at the nearby police station and a complaint was filed under section 420 and 34 of IPC we have registered the complaint and doing the investigation, taking help of CCTV camera’s over the western express highway to trace the accused identity said a police official from Kasturba Marg police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates