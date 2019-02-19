Mumbai: Businessman who harassed veteran actor, booked in Rs 1 crore fraud case

crime

Lawyer registers complaint against man for cheating him of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of investing his money in real estate for profitable returns

A businessman identified as Mohammed Sarfraz Ehsan Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police in a cheating case. The businessman was arrested last year for molesting a veteran actress. According to the police, a lawyer registered a complaint against Sarfraz alias Amar Khanna for cheating him of over Rs 1 crore. The lawyer, in his complaint, alleged that Sarfraz conned him on the pretext of investing his money in real estate for profitable returns. An offence has been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station.

Advice on investing

The lawyer met Sarfraz in 2013 through a senior police inspector of Versova police station. "Sarfraz said he works as a property agent in Juhu, Versova and Andheri. We often met in my chamber in the MAT Court at Nariman Point and we maintained a good relation," said Khaire in his complaint.

"On January 2014 when I informed him that I sold my flat in Chunabhatti, he suggested that I invest my money in real estate and asked me to check apartment properties in Andheri," Khaire added.

Took actor to meet him

Khaire claimed that Sarfraz posed as a well-known personality in the real estate business. He also introduced Khaire to a certain veteran actor. During this meeting, Sarfraz informed Khaire that he was developing a property at Juhu-Tara Road, Santacruz (W), under the name Amar Khanna Realtors Pvt. Ltd. He also claimed that the actor was the director of the company and would be investing Rs 8 crore in the property. In April 2014, Sarfraz also showed Khaire a plot at Juhu-Tara Road and asked him to invest money in advance to acquire the property at a low cost. After going through a stack of documents, Khaire paid Rs 1.12 crore to him through various accounts.

Never got documents

"In October 2014, Sarfraz and I signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He claimed it was for the property but he never submitted those documents for verification. In 2015, he claimed that there were some issues with that property and that he would invest my money in another project at a reputed real estate company," said Advocate Khaire. After failed attempts to pursue Amar alias Sarfraz, Khaire filed a complaint at the Cuffe Parade police.

