Mumbai Crime: Byculla police arrests 4 women for stealing gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh

The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested four women from Malegaon at Mulund toll Naka for allegedly robbing gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a city-based jeweller nearly a month ago. Police officials said that jeweller Nilesh Jain approached them after four burqa-clad women visited his shop on September 5. While one of them kept Jain busy, the other three robbed jewellery weighing 24.450 grams.

After robbing, the four women walked out of the shop without raising any suspicion, reports Hindustan Times. Only after the women fled in a car, Nilesh realised that he has been robbed. Senior inspector Dinesh Kadam of Byculla police station started an investigation by acquiring the mobile number of one of the women by tracing the cell tower usage at the time of the crime.

"We learnt that the women were from Malegaon and had left for their hometown after committing the crime," Kadam said. A team of police officers left for Malegaon but they found out that the women had returned to Mumbai. "We then laid a trap at Mulund toll Naka, intercepted their car and arrested them," added Kadam. The arrested accused have been identified as Annu Ansari alias Sajada (30), Naziya Shaikh (30), Nasrin Shaikh (50), and Yasmin Khan (35).

"We have arrested the four and learnt that eight more cases have been registered against them in Nashik, Buldhana, Mumbra, Bhandup, Kurla and Hyderabad. The women confessed to committing five similar crimes in Mumbai after they were released in a previous case," SI Kadam said.

