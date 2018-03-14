Mumbai Crime: Cab driver rapes Class 7 boy inside car, sentenced to 10 years

The convict was sentenced on Tuesday by the sessions court

A 30-year-old cab driver was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a seventh standard boy. The horrifying incident occured in Sanctacruz (East) in 2013.

The convict was sentenced on Tuesday by the sessions court. According to the victim, the man was supposed to pay him and his friend Rs 110 for washing his Indigo car. However, the convict told the child, who was a 13-year-old municipal school student at the time, to gowith him as he did not have change.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes the victim as having testified before the POCSO court, stating, "He took me towards the kabrastan in his vehicle near Military Camp. He stopped the vehicle and pulled up all windows of the vehicle." The convict then proceeded to rape the boy inside the car.

Upon hearing the child's ordeal, the boy's parents filed a complaint at the Vakola police station. The child remembered several particulars about the car used in the crime, such as the silver colour of the vehicle and the ‘Sai Baba’ sticker stuck to its back, based on which the cops were able the convict.

