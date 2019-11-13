Mumbai Crime: Cake shop staff held for trying to dupe man with his credit card

The Kurar police recently arrested a 19-year-old employee of a cake shop for allegedly trying to dupe a customer using his credit card in Dindoshi, Goregaon.

According to the police, Sameer Khan, 29, had gone to purchase a cake for his wife's birthday. The complainant said he bought the cake for Rs 1,125 and gave his credit card to make the payment. "The person removed a machine and swiped my card and later gave it to another staffer who again swiped my card and asked me to enter the PIN. When I asked about the earlier machine, they tried to ignore it and even refused to show me the CCTV footage," Khan told mid-day.

Khan said he then contacted the police who visited the store and checked the CCTV footage, which showed the accused swiping the complainant's card on a machine which was kept in his pocket.

Khan then filed a complaint with the police and the accused Tauhis Shaikh was arrested. The machine was also recovered. "He was produced before court and remanded in police custody. We are trying to find out how many more people are involved in this and if anybody else has been duped so far," an officer from Kurar police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates