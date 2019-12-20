Mumbai Crime: Call centre hires employees to dupe people in Malad, two arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Malad police busted and have caught two gang members of online fraud racket who were allegedly running mini call centres only to dupe people in the name of returning their registration fees which they deposited which seeking a job at naukri.com, and many other job providing websites.

The gang members used to call the victims posing as an employee of the alleged job providing website, take their bank account details and other information and used to hack their account and withdraw all the money from money transfer shops.

The accused who has been caught were identified as Vishal Sharma (35) and Dilshad Ali Bachchan Khan (28). The Malad police cyber officer API Vivek Tambe and his team, while doing an investigation of an online fraud case which was registered in the last months were working on the call data record of the accused during which they got the clue and went to Dehli. They stayed there for more than a week and caught the two accused with the help of local police, other gang members got alert and escaped.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were running a proper call centre in small rented flats in the vicinity area of Dehli only to dupe the people under various pretexts. The gang member hired needy people who were looking for a job and appointed them on monthly salary. He also trained them and provided them with the data of the people whom they wanted to target or dupe one gang member (team leader) who kept watch on these employees and managed and handled the situation if any kind of problem.

Each gang member was given individual responsibility by the gang leader. The accused was given a responsibility of providing the 'sim card'(purchase the sim from various districts in UP by paying Rs 600 per sim) to call the victims for fraud and the bank account in which fraudulent money was supposed to be transferred. He was also given the duty to withdraw the amount from money transfer shops and hand it to the mastermind.

"Dilshad Ali Khan was playing the role of team leader and he trained the appointed employees and guided them during the course of calling and help the employee of the call centre said a police officer from Malad police station.

A case of online fraud was registered in Malad police station last month where 28-year old Sachin Mahadik became victims of online fraud and lost Rs 2.4 lakh from his account. Mahadik has registered his name at Naukri.com seeking a job and also paid Rs 4 thousand as registrations fees four years back. He received a call from this racket and was told that the company is going to return the registration fees as he shared his bank details and a couple of minutes later, he started receiving a message of money withdrawal from his account. He approached Malad police station and registered his complaint.

The cyber cell officer API Vivek Tambe under the guidance of DCP Mohankumar Dahikar and began the investigation under the supervision of senior inspector George Fernandez.

The sim card was used to find the victims but it was switched off. We focused the area where the call was made constantly, it was Dehli and its nearby locality a police team was sent after constant heard work API Tambe and team studying the call data record approached a couple of money transfer shops where the accused used to withdraw the amount.

"The accused used fake Aadhar card of the account holder after pasting their photo used to withdraw the amount from various money transfer in Vikas Puri area. We got a clue from there and reached at one money transfer shop where it was revealed Sharma used to come here to withdraw amounts four to five times in a week and kept constant watch and finally caught him and after checking his mobile phone, we reached Dilshad Khan. While checking his mobile and documents, it was revealed that the name of the master mind Gulshan Sharma got alert after the arrest of these two and escaped. We are taking search of him and related gang members," the officer added.

We have booked and arrested the two accused under various section of IPC and IT were produced before the court today and they remanded police custody said a police officer from Malad police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates