Mumbai Crime: Two men threaten Marathi film actress on being called out for 'no mask', held

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly threatening a Marathi film actor at Sakinaka in Andheri (East). The accused threatened actress Manasi Naik when she called them out for not wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance while shopping at a supermarket in Andheri.

According to police officials, the men stood right behind Naik and her friend in a supermarket entrance queue, instead of the social distance circles. The accused Mehraj Nisar Azmi (28) and Surya Ramesh Dube (20) also did not wear face masks while standing in the line, reports Mumbai Mirror.

When the actress and her friend confronted them, an argument broke out. In her complaint, Naik claimed that the two men misbehaved with them and even stopped them from leaving the place. They made intimidating advances towards the women and threatened them of dire consequences.

Naik then contacted the police and sought their help, who arrived and took the two accused to the police station. Later, the two accused were identified to be vegetable vendors. Acting on Naik's complaint, the Sakinaka police registered a first information report. Senior inspector Kishor Sawant of Sakinaka police station said that both the accused were detained and later released after being served a notice.

"They have been booked under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult), 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (spreading any disease dangerous to life), along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act," the officer added.

