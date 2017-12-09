Mumbai Crime: Caller threatens to kill trader, demands Rs 6 crore in Dawood Ibrahim's name

Since the day the victim filed a police complaint against a group of people, who allegedly grabbed his land, he has been getting threat calls from an unknown number

For the past couple of days, Mumbai-based businessman Ali Zarar Siddique has been getting extortion calls from an unknown number. Posing as gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide, the caller has threatened to kill him if he failed to withdraw the complaint that he filed against a group of people, who forcibly grabbed his land at Vasai East near Western Express Highway.



Not only this, the caller has also told him that if he wished to get back the land, then he should pay Rs 5 crore to the gangster and Rs 1 crore to those who possess the land. Based on the complaint filed by 59-year-old Ali Zarar Siddique, with the Waliv police station, on Wednesday, the cops registered a case under sections 387, 447, 341,143 and 506 of IPC against Abdul Qadar Agwan, Anish Singh alias Shankar, Abdul Ibrahim, Mohammed Shakil Nagori, Shaikh Shahabuddin and four to five others, who allegedly grabbed his five-acre land near Bafna village.

According to sources, in September, the accused captured his land and started building a boundary wall using iron sheets.

They have also kept a number of containers on the plot and deployed guards in the area. When Siddique came to know about it, he approached the Waliv police station and filed a complaint.

Speaking to mid-day, the victim said, "I approached inspector general Naval Bajaj and told him about the incident. On his directions, additional superintendent of police, Rajtilak Roshan, conducted an inquiry, and on December 6 they registered a case. However, no arrests have been made yet." He further mentioned that accused Agwan and Shaikh had links in Dubai as well.

When contacted, additional SP Roshan said, "We have registered a case against five known and some unknown people. The accused are threatening the victim and demanding extortion in the name of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Further investigation into the matter is on."

