Mumbai Crime: Cannabis hidden inside water pump being shipped to Qatar, seized

About 580 gram of cannabis was seized, concealed under a submersible boring water pump being shipped to Qatar, by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The contraband was sourced from Karnataka.

"The material inside the casing of the submersible boring water pump was taken out and contraband was kept inside it, wrapped in aluminium foil and rolled with copper wire to avoid detection from screening," stated a press release from NCB.

NCB officials are still investigating to nab the consignee and consignor in the case.

