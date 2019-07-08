Mumbai Crime: Cannabis supplier arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell in Mankhurd

crime

Accused Reddy hails from Sikandarabad, Telangana and has a network supply chain of cannabis. He does not personally deliver his products but has his men deliver cannabis in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

A 30-year-old cannabis supplier has been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC). The accused is identified as Gangam Reddy.

According to Shivdeep Lande, DCP ANC, "The had entered the city of Mumbai with drugs. Our Ghatkopar unit was working on the case and as per the information received, we laid a trap at Mankhurd signal on Panvel-Sion highway and spotted a car with a Telangana registration number. We then arrested him with 180 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 36 lakhs."

Reddy is a big catch for the police. The ANC also arrested Akula Vyankateshvarallu, 33, who is a close aide to Reddy. Both were produced before court where they remanded police custody till June 10.

Cannabis has a strong, peculiar smell and anyone can easily identify the drug. In order to avoid getting caught, the accused stuffed the cannabis below the seat and also sprayed perfume in order to cover up the strong smell.

This type of cannabis is one of the finest quality and has been brought from Vishakhapatanam. During the course of an enquiry, Reddy revealed that in the past few years he has delivered over ten thousand kilograms of cannabis in Mumbai worth Rs 20 crore.

We are trying to crack his entire network in order for us to cut down the supply chain in Mumbai.

