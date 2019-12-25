Mumbai Crime: Caretaker assaults, burns 6-year-old child with candlestick in Ashram, booked

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The caretaker of an Ashram situated in Vasai was allegedly booked by the Waliv police yesterday for assaulting and burning a 6-year-old child with candlestick inside the Ashram. "On the complaint of the victim’s mother, the Waliv police registered the case yesterday and began the investigation. No arrest yet has been made," said a police officer from the Waliv police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the complaint lady is a 32-year-old widow who was residing at Sai Kiran Chawl, Om Nagar Nagindas Pada Nalasopara east with her two kids aged 6 and 12 years respectively. She was working as a housemaid for a living.

According to police sources, since her financial condition wasn't good, she could not afford to raise both the kids and working as a housemaid. Therefore she decided to send her kids to an Ashram considering that the ashram will take good care of both and will also provide their educational training and progress.

"I am working as a full time housemaid in a house situated in Dadar, where I am supposed to live there and work, because of which it was not possible for me to live and work together and hence I decided to send both the kids to the Ashram.

She added, "Couple of days back when I went to meet my children, I saw some burn marks on the hand of my small kids. When I asked, he told that one of the sisters who looks after the children in the ashram has done this inhuman act. When they would do any mischief, she burnt both his hand using candles. Due to this inhuman act done by the sister of the ashram, I complained to the local Waliv police yesterday."

"On the complaint of the victim child's mother, we have booked and registered the case against the caretaker of the ashram under section Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. No arrest has been made yet. We are doing the investigation," said a police officer from Waliv police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates